https://noqreport.com/2020/10/15/twitter-is-down-whatever-they-claim-the-reason-is-will-be-a-lie-its-hunter-biden-period/

Twitter is down. It has been down for a while. It may come back soon. It may not come back at all. We’ll keep you posted. But regardless of when it comes back online, one thing is absolutely, positively certain beyond any reasonable doubt. This is their way of diffusing the various Joe and Hunter Biden scandals that are popping up by the hour.

Millions of Americans get their news and stay on top of what’s happening in the world of politics through Twitter. It has built a reputation of having the breaking information before anyone else, including mainstream media and even Facebook. But yesterday’s bombshell about Hunter Biden’s use of his father as leverage to secure more pay and a better contract from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma has sent Twitter down a dark path. They’re being subpoenaed. They being accused of censorship. They being threatened with losing platform protection given to them under Section 230. It’s a bad time to own Twitter stock.

Today, they shut down. It wasn’t a total shutdown; old Tweets are still visible. But nobody can post Tweets, retweet, or reply. Direct messaging appears to be working for most, which tells us this is a targeted shutdown intended to keep new information from hitting the masses. What could that information be? It’s all about Hunter and Joe. They will likely claim otherwise, but that’s what it is. You can take that to the bank.

The Gateway Pundit speculated this has to do with Tucker Carlson dropping more information about Hunter Biden through emails they acquired that detail further corruption.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson announced on Thursday that he will be revealing more emails tonight that further expose corruption by the Biden family.

Connect with one of hundreds of physicians nationwide who believe in HCQ as a prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.

Tucker Carlson tweeted this at 4:16 PM on Thursday. IMMEDIATELY following this news TWITTER SHUT DOWN! And it’s still down!

It seems just as likely that Twitter is trying to stop the bleeding about their own platform as well as new developments surrounding the scandals. The Biden campaign has not denied that then-Vice President Biden met with Burisma despite the fact that Biden himself has denied it in the past. The NY Post, who dropped the original story yesterday, has been releasing more information as it comes out. Then, there’s the fact that they’re being subpoenaed by the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer for censorship.

Twitter’s entire platform is in disarray for one reason: They are not acting like a platform. If they stopped acting like publishers picking and choosing what content to allow, perhaps they wouldn’t be so riddled with controversy.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

