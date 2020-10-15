https://www.theepochtimes.com/twitter-says-trump-campaign-violated-rules-locks-account-over-hunter-biden-post_3540376.html

Trump’s reelection campaign said Thursday that Twitter suspended its official campaign account, saying Team Trump’s post about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, is a violation of their policy.

“Your account has been locked,” the Twitter message said. “What happened? We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against posting private information.”

The incident came less than three weeks from the Nov. 3 election.

“You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission,” the Twitter message read, according to Mike Hahn, the Director of Social Media for the Trump 2020 campaign.

The post said that “Joe Biden is a liar who has been ripping off our country for years,” echoing statements that President Donald Trump has made about his Democratic presidential rival.

Twitter has suspended ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the ⁦@nypost⁩ article. 19 days out from the election. pic.twitter.com/Z9FFzridyr — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 15, 2020

Tim Murtagh, a campaign spokesman, said the move is tantamount to “election interference” on behalf of Twitter.

“This is election interference, plain and simple. For Twitter to lock the main account of the campaign of the President of the United States is a breathtaking level of political meddling and nothing short of an attempt to rig the election,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “Joe Biden’s Silicon Valley pals are aggressively blocking negative news stories about their guy and preventing voters from accessing important information. This is like something from communist China or Cuba, not the United States of America.”

“This is chilling censorship of a sitting President’s re-election campaign 19 days from an election, plain and simple,” Andrew Clark, Trump campaign Rapid Response Director, noted. “Twitter is interfering in the election and trying to stop the public from learning damning information about the Biden family’s corruption at all cost, but our campaign and our supporters will not be silenced.”

On Wednesday night, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to complaints from the New York Post and others that an article related to Hunter Biden’s emails was blocked.

“Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable,” Dorsey wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Twitter has not responded to a request for comment about the Trump Team account.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal account was locked on Wednesday for an unspecified amount of time after she shared the NY Post’s article.

President Trump said Twitter should face legal action over the incident.

“So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of ‘Smoking Gun’ emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!!” the president wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.

Publishers can be held liable for any content they post, while social media platforms are protected via Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which states that “no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

Mimi Nguyen-Ly contributed to this report.

