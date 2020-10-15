https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jet-pack-los-angeles-airport-pilot/2020/10/15/id/992126

An unidentified person in a jet pack was spotted near Los Angeles International Airport this week, the second sighting since September, USA Today reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to the newspaper that “a China Airlines crew reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack at an approximate altitude of 6,000 feet, about seven miles northwest of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. The FAA alerted local law enforcement and will look into the report.”

In air traffic control recordings obtained by ABC News, someone can be heard asking about the report, saying, “Flying object? Was it a UAV [Unmanned Aerial Vehicle] or was it a jet pack?”

Someone in the recording also said, “There was a jet pack reported about seven miles west of you. There’s no way you can go and check that out can you?”

An American Airlines flight made a similar report of a person in a jet pack near the airport back in September.

“Tower. American 1997. We just passed a guy on a jet pack,” the plane reported to air traffic control, according to CNN. “Off the left side maybe 300 — 30 yards or so. About our altitude.”

Another plane, from JetBlue, also reported that they “saw the guy fly by us on the jet pack,” at the time.

The FBI is currently investigating, according to spokesperson Laura Eimiller.

