Over 13,000 mail-in ballots sent to voters in Sanpete County, Utah, are missing the critical area for a signature, election officials confirmed this week.

Ballot printing error in #Utah’s Sanpete County resulted in blank flap on 13,500 ballots. Should have included voter affidavit and signature line “Certainly not the kind of start you want to have,” @ElectionsUtah director Justin Lee@KSL5TV @kslnewsradio @DNewsPolitics @KSLcom pic.twitter.com/p33yo0p097 — Ladd Egan (@laddegan) October 14, 2020

FOX 13 reports:

Mail-in ballots in Utah are required to be signed by the person who is voting before the ballot can be counted. […] According to Sanpete County Clerk Sandy Neill, the omission was an error that occurred at the printing facility. […] Voters are directed to sign the back of a perforated 2-inch by 4-inch section of their return envelope. […] The printer who made the error will soon be sending a notecard to voters with detailed instructions.

“There was no space for that anywhere,” one Sanpete County voter told FOX 13. “A lot of us are pretty worried about it. It’s nothing we have ever seen before. We have always signed on the exteriors.”

Another voter told the local news outlet: “We had all five phones ringing in the office with questions,” Neill said. “It’s a nightmare to have happen. People are concerned about elections. We’ve assured them that we have this down.”

The news out of Utah comes hours after a county in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania confirmed thousands of incorrect ballots were sent to voters. Elections Division officials in Allegheny County said 28,879 voters received wrong ballots and have been mailed fresh ballots as replacements. Officials said in a statement:

The mailing by Midwest Direct is from a batch of 32,318 voters whose date of mailing shows in the state ballot tracker as September 28, 2020. There were no issues with the county data, but a ballot image mapping error by Midwest resulted in individual voter’s information being matched to the ballot for the next voter in that batch.

The statement concluded:

Within the next 24 hours, the Elections Division will have a search feature available on its webpage that will allow voters, using their name or voter ID number, to determine if they are part of the impacted batch. In the interim, voters may use the state’s online ballot tracker to look up when their ballot was mailed. It can be found in the column “Ballot Mailed On.” If the date is 09/28/2020, you may have received an incorrect ballot.

Last week, nearly 50,000 voters received an incorrect ballot in Franklin County, Ohio, in part due to an issue with the ballot scanning machine.

