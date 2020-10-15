https://www.jns.org/virginia-imam-calls-for-the-creation-of-an-islamic-caliphate/
(October 14, 2020 / MEMRI) Imam Shaker Elsayed of the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center of Fairfax, Va., a mosque known for its links to high-profile terrorists, has called for the creation of a Muslim caliphate.
In Oct. 2 sermon posted on the mosque’s YouTube channel, Elsayed said Islam’s enemies malign the terms “caliphate” and “caliph” to prevent Muslims from uniting, and have even gone so far as to “artificially manufacture” entire organizations meant to push Muslims away from the idea of a caliphate.
He argued that Muslims should establish a caliphate because in their current state of disunity they are weak and fragmented, for which he said they have only themselves to blame.
Predicting media claims that his grievances may lead to terrorism, Elsayed said he doesn’t care what “the enemies of the Koran and the enemies of Allah” say or think about him.
Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center is linked to former Al-Qaeda leader Anwar al-Awlaki, to some of the 9/11 terrorists, Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan and other known jihadis.
Support Jewish Journalism
with 2020 Vision
One of the most intriguing stories of the sudden Coronavirus crisis is the role of the internet. With individuals forced into home quarantine, most are turning further online for information, education and social interaction.
JNS’s influence and readership are growing exponentially, and our positioning sets us apart. Most Jewish media are advocating increasingly biased progressive political and social agendas. JNS is providing more and more readers with a welcome alternative and an ideological home.
During this crisis, JNS continues working overtime. We are being relied upon to tell the story of this crisis as it affects Israel and the global Jewish community, and explain the extraordinary political developments taking place in parallel.
Our ability to thrive in 2020 and beyond depends on the generosity of committed readers and supporters. Monthly donations in particular go a long way in helping us sustain our operations. We greatly appreciate any contributions you can make during these challenging times. We thank you for your ongoing support and wish you blessings for good health and peace of mind.