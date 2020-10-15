https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/war-twitter-locks-team-trump-official-campaign-account-video-based-ny-post-hunter-biden-emails-article/

After locking out White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany from her personal account Wednesday for posting the New York Post article on Hunter Biden’s emails, Twitter on Thursday locked out an official Trump campaign account, Team Trump, for posting a video based on the Post

article. The New York Post’s account has been locked by Twitter for nearly twenty-four hours over the article.

Mike Hahn, social media director for Team Trump made the announcement Thursday morning, “Twitter has suspended ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the ⁦@nypost⁩ article. 19 days out from the election.”

Twitter has suspended ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the ⁦@nypost⁩ article. 19 days out from the election. pic.twitter.com/Z9FFzridyr — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 15, 2020

TRENDING: THE KEY TO VICTORY: True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht Warns Trump Voters — WE MUST OBSERVE, KEEP WATCH OF BALLOT DROP BOXES! –VIDEO

Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the video featured Joe Biden denying he had anything to do with son Hunter’s foreign business dealings, “Twitter has locked out @TeamTrump for posting video of clips of Joe Biden lying about never speaking to Hunter about foreign business deals. Includes snips of @nypost exposing the lies. Biden doesn’t dispute the authenticity of the docs. STILL protecting Biden from bad story.”

Twitter has locked out @TeamTrump for posting video of clips of Joe Biden lying about never speaking to Hunter about foreign business deals. Includes snips of @nypost exposing the lies. Biden doesn’t dispute the authenticity of the docs. STILL protecting Biden from bad story. pic.twitter.com/VGJPYGiwlU — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 15, 2020

President Trump tweeted the Team Trump video Wednesday night. The link to the video is dead, however Trump’s account has not been locked (yet).

Politico’s Alex Thompson reported Twitter’s Thursday morning statement on the lockouts, “Accounts that Tweet the materials or links to the materials referenced here may be required to delete those Tweets based on our policies on hacked materials and private and personal information.”

quote cont. “delete those Tweets based on our policies on hacked materials and private and personal information.” Twitter pointed to this thread from yesterday.https://t.co/IeccWkPU8u — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 15, 2020

Twitter suspended OANN reporter Jack Posobiec Wednesday night for posting the Post article. He was let back on Twitter Thursday morning and posted the video clip of Andrew Breitbart declaring war.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

