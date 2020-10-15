https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/watch-dianne-feinstein-ends-the-acb-hearing-by-praising-lindsey-graham-and-giving-him-a-hug-with-no-mask-of-course/

As Republicans wrap up the Amy Coney Barrett hearing with plans to vote, Dianne Feinstein praises Lindsey Graham: “I just want to thank you. This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in,” she tells him. “Thank you so much for your leadership.” pic.twitter.com/I3oXSYpVDk — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 15, 2020

“This is one of the best set of hearings that I have participated in,” Feinstein said as the hearing wrapped That sound you hear is progressives’ heads exploding — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 15, 2020

And then she gave Sen. Lindsey Graham a hug:

Quite the sign of how this confirmation hearing went: after gaveling it closed, Lindsey Graham and Dianne Feinstein shared a brief hug — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) October 15, 2020

We’ll note the 87-year-old Dem was not wearing a mask when she hugged it out with the Republican who other Dems said earlier in the week was possibly contagious with Covid-19:

