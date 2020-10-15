http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cO6sIz23F0M/

The Senate Judiciary Committee will start the fourth and final nomination hearing to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The fourth and final confirmation hearing beginst on Thursday at 9:00 A.M. Eastern.

Thursday will consist of outside testimony in support or against Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The American Bar Association (ABA) will testify about their decision to designate Barrett as “well qualified” for the Supreme Court.

Senators can then question the ABA witnesses and this panel may take up to two hours.

During the second panel, Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor at the University of Virginia, Amanda Rauh-Bieri, who clerked for Barrett on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, and Laura Wolk, who was a student of Barrett’s at Notre Dame Law School, will testify about her qualifications for the Supreme Court.

Democrat witnesses will also bring experts and personal stories about Barrett’s potential impact on abortion, health care, and other topics should she get confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Stacy Staggs, a mother of seven-year-old twins with preexisting conditions, will discuss the potential impact of repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Dr. Farhan Bhatti, the CEO of Care Free Medical, plans to discuss the alleged negative impact overturning the ACA would have on his patients.

However, as Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak noted, Barrett’s confirmation would likely not result in the ACA being overturned.

Crystal Good will discuss her fight to obtain an abortion at 16-years-old. Kirsten Clarke, the president of the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, will discuss the need for voting rights protections.

