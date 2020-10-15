https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-tucker-carlson-reveals-new-email-in-hunter-biden-burisma-scandal-how-could-that-happen

Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed a new email concerning Hunter Biden’s work with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma on Thursday night.

Carlson obtained an email alleged to be from Biden’s old laptop that was turned over to a Delaware computer repair shop and never retrieved. The email reveals that a public relations firm, Blue Star Strategies, was involved in coordinating scheduling between Burisma executives and Obama administration White House officials.

In the later years of the Obama administration, then-Vice President Joe Biden, the current Democratic nominee for president, led U.S. diplomat relations with Ukraine. Joe Biden’s son Hunter sat on the board of Burisma at the same time.

According to Carlson, Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma’s board, emailed Biden and his then-business partner Devon Archer about their “final goals” and to form a “concrete course of action” related to their dealings with Burisma.

“So what did Burisma want exactly? Well, good PR for starters,” Carlson said. “The executive wanted, quote, high-ranking U.S. officials to express their, quote, positive opinion of Burisma. And then he wanted the administration to act on Burisma’s behalf.”

Pozharskyi told Hunter Biden that Burisma executives wanted public support from U.S. officials, as well as to “close down any cases/pursuits against the head of Burisma in Ukraine,” Carlson said, quoting Pozharskyi’s email.

Carlson then revealed a Dec. 2, 2015, email from the PR firm Blue Star Strategies obtained exclusively by “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Hello all … This morning the White House hosted a conference call regarding the Vice President’s upcoming trip to Ukraine. Attached is a memo from the Blue Star Strategies team with the minutes of the call, which outlined the trip’s agenda and addressed several questions regarding U.S. policy toward Ukraine,” the email said.

“So here you have a PR firm involved in an official White House foreign policy call. How could that happen? Good question—but it worked. Days later, Joe Biden flew to Ukraine and did exactly what his son wanted. The vice president gave a speech slamming the very Ukrainian law enforcement official who was tormenting Burisma. The exact guy,” Carlson said, referring to former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

Tucker Carlson segment featuring new emails from Hunter Biden: “That’s how things really work in Washington. Your son has a lucrative consulting deal with a Ukrainian energy company, you tailor American foreign policy to help make him rich.” pic.twitter.com/EhHvi4GvXe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2020

The New York Post earlier this week published emails alleged to have come from Hunter Biden’s damaged laptop.

As The Daily Wire reports:

On Wednesday, the New York Post published an April 17, 2015 email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, addressed to Hunter Biden and thanking him for setting up a meeting between Pozharskyi and Vice President Biden. The email was sent roughly a year after Hunter Biden had joined the board of Burisma at a reported salary of $50,000 a month and with no experience working in the energy sector. “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent (sic) some time together. It’s realty (sic) an honor and pleasure,” the email says. “As we spoke yesterday evening, would be great to meet today for a quick coffee. What do you think? I could come to you (sic) office somewhere around noon or so, before or on my way to [the] airport.” The email calls into question previous claims of ignorance made by Joe Biden about his son’s business dealings in foreign countries. In September 2019, the former vice president denied ever discussing his son’s overseas business dealings with him.

