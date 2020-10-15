https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/15/what-bias-nyts-ben-smith-says-nbc-under-enormous-pressure-to-make-town-hall-a-nightmare-for-trump/

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been among those in the entertainment industry promoting the #NBCBlackout hashtag after they scheduled a town hall with President Trump to air at the exact same time as ABC’s town hall with Joe Biden. There have also been anonymous reports of a staff rebellion at NBC News for giving Trump a platform against Biden at the exact same time.

The New York Times’ Ben Smith noted what’s happening at NBC:

Mollie Hemingway sees the media confirming something the president has been talking about for years:

And there are daily examples, this being just the latest:

Notice what’s not being said?

LOL! As if.

Obligatory:

