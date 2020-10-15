https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/15/what-bias-nyts-ben-smith-says-nbc-under-enormous-pressure-to-make-town-hall-a-nightmare-for-trump/

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been among those in the entertainment industry promoting the #NBCBlackout hashtag after they scheduled a town hall with President Trump to air at the exact same time as ABC’s town hall with Joe Biden. There have also been anonymous reports of a staff rebellion at NBC News for giving Trump a platform against Biden at the exact same time.

The New York Times’ Ben Smith noted what’s happening at NBC:

Enormous pressure on NBC now to make this thing a nightmare for Trump. — Ben Smith (@benyt) October 15, 2020

Mollie Hemingway sees the media confirming something the president has been talking about for years:

Trump’s message is that the media and other powerful institutions are *completely* corrupt in service of their partisan agenda. They seem intent on proving him right, day after day. https://t.co/k3CzaOmW8z — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 15, 2020

And there are daily examples, this being just the latest:

“Enormous pressure (from me and my colleagues)…” https://t.co/T3i0kLi0L0 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 15, 2020

Media: “We don’t have implicit bias.” Ben Smith: “Hold my beer.” https://t.co/bdWTlIwLBx — TW Hicks – A Father’s Journey (@TWayneHicks) October 15, 2020

Lol I’m sure they were already planning on packing it with Biden supporters like ABC did a few weeks ago https://t.co/UfgZtBuL45 — Owen Anastas (@WeatherOwen) October 15, 2020

So make it more against trump That totally worked in 2016 — wombat (@the_wombat_08) October 15, 2020

Notice what’s not being said?

No pressure on ABC to make Biden’s town hall even remotely challenging. He hasn’t been asked any tough questions so far, why start now? https://t.co/f0VH05hBUg — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 15, 2020

Any similar pressure on ABC to make this thing a nightmare for Biden? https://t.co/pp8y9wXkzh — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 15, 2020

LOL! As if.

Obligatory:

