Yale Professor and CNN legal analyst Asha Rangappa tweeted that President Trump is a “biological terrorist in the White House” and then added that she meant that “literally.” That is literally why legal analysis has become little more than sensational insults or allegations. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 15, 2020

…As legal analysts we have a duty to at least try to be accurate in discussing the literal meaning of our laws and terminology. This type of attack is an appeal to the lowest common denominator in our public debate. It may drive ratings but it does harm to national dialogue. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 15, 2020

“Because coronavirus appears to meet the statutory definition of a ‘biological agent’ under federal law, [the purposeful exposure and infection of others with COVID-19] potentially could implicate the Nation’s terrorism-related statutes.” — Deputy AG Jeffrey A. Rosen, DOJ https://t.co/levdyC1RuH — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 15, 2020

Dime store lawyer — 𝔹𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕥𝕒𝕜𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕍𝕚𝕟𝕥𝕒𝕘𝕖 864511320 (@destruction_bay) October 15, 2020

“It may drive ratings…” Ummhh, not in this case. I mean, have you seen CNN’s ratings? — pezzanovante (@donnciccio) October 15, 2020

Asha was another incompetent FBI just like Strzok, Page, McCabe, Comey and so many others. There is a lot of good people in the FBI, but, there is also some unethical, incompetent people like those listed above — Sam Harley (@jbdssh) October 15, 2020

Thank you for being a voice of reason in this madness. — Dr. John Webster (@johnwebster7777) October 15, 2020

