(WASHINGTON STANDARD) – President Donald Trump was wrong when he said the U.S. would never be a socialist country. It has been for many years. Just look at not only the results of having the Federal Reserve in place, but also Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, the abundance of federal grants and loans, and bailout legislation from individuals to banks and corporations … and every single dollar spent is unconstitutional. That’s why AMC Theaters, the world’s largest movie chain’s preparations for bankruptcy should cause us concern. It’s not that their immorality is being put out of business, but that the Hollywood stars that make their millions from movies will eventually be having their hands out for their own bailout most likely.

“In what may end up as the most poetic outcome of the covid crisis, one which has seen Hollywood’s starved-for-attention C-listers take their clothes off in hopes of attracting attention making a political stand for either wearing masks or supporting the one presidential candidate who has all but assured more nationwide lockdowns are coming (because scientists), Hollywood’s movie stars may be next in line for a taxpayer bailout.

“What could precipitate such an outcome? Well, if the primary source of revenue for Hollywood – namely billions in annual box office revenue – is indefinitely shuttered, then movie studios and producers would have no choice but to apply a very major haircut to those $20 million checks they hand out to the star du jour.”

