The presidential town hall on NBC tonight is scheduled to be just one hour long, but host Savannah Guthrie spent the first 20 minutes of it lecturing Trump about masks, conspiracy theories and asking him to condemn white supremacy (which Trump did yet again while Guthrie insisted it’s something he won’t do).

It all got to be too much for Greg Gutfeld:

this is a townhall? where is the town? its just Savannah badgering. what a joke. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 16, 2020

Guthrie came across like she was channeling AOC at times, with constant interruptions:

no matter what he denounces, guthrie will find another — here’s proof. he denounces – she moves onto Q. you see this? — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 16, 2020

guthrie isn’t even listening to him. and she just needs to get thru her list. and she’s embarrassing herself. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 16, 2020

guthrie pretends she has questions – so many questions she says! – but she just chases the same narratives that her producers handed to her. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 16, 2020

NBC is embarrassing itself. worse than expected. Guthrie is like a poorly disguised ambush. even she follows up with planned questions after the “townhall” question. what a horrible show trial — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 16, 2020

And just halfway through the Trump town hall on NBC, they lost him:

fact: these townhalls are BS. I expected something better from Guthrie, but she’s just another irrational hack. off to watch tucker. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 16, 2020

