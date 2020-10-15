https://bigleaguepolitics.com/wow-computer-repairman-who-exposed-biden-emails-says-fbi-told-him-to-stay-quiet/

The Delaware computer repair man who revealed Hunter and Joe Biden’s email dealings with a Burisma executive told reporters that the FBI had asked him to stay quiet about his acquisition of Hunter Biden’s laptop after they recovered the device through federal subpoena.

John Paul Mac Isaac owns a Delaware Mac computer repair store. He came into possession of Hunter Biden’s water-damaged laptop in 2019. When the younger Biden never returned to his store to pay for the repairs Isaac carried out on the device, the Mac legally became the property of Isaac under the terms of the repair agreement with Biden- contrary to false information from Twitter and establishment liberals who claim that the laptop’s contents were “hacked.”

Hunter Biden’s laptop contained information and emails that detailed what appear to be meetings between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and a senior Burisma advisor named Vadym Pozharskyi. Joe Biden had previously denied ever meeting anyone involved with Burisma through his son’s suspicious employment with the Ukranian gas company, an assertion that appears disproven through the emails uncovered on Biden’s laptop.

Isaac reported his possession of the laptop to the FBI at some point in 2019. The federal agency ultimately ended up taking possession of the device through a federal subpoena. However, Isaac- as was his legal right as the possessor of the device- made a hard drive backup of the Macbook’s contents.

Isaac ultimately took the information contained within the laptop to Utah Senator Mike Lee and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani in turn reported the contents to the New York Post, leading to Wednesday’s bombshell report on its contents.

However, Isaac revealed that the FBI had tried to convince him to stay silent about his discovery of the laptop’s contents, when speaking at length with reporters who arrived at his store on Wednesday after the New York Post published the story.

“They told me that nothing ever happens to people who don’t talk, the FBI, and that made me scared, because that’s not something I would expect the highest branch of,” said Isaac. “Don’t, don’t — It was more along the lines of, in our experiences when stuff like this happens nothing ever bad happens to people that keep quiet.” he added.

A reporter asked him if he believed the FBI was conducting a a “coverup” over the laptop and the subpoena, and he seemed to respond in the affirmative. “Yeah that’s how I feel about it kind of. Well s***. No comment–It’s too late.”

Isaac’s suggestion raises serious questions about the FBI’s involvement in his possession of the laptop.

Listen to Isaac’s full conversation with press on Wednesday here.

