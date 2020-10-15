https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/wtf-is-this-biden-campaign-spox-offers-up-jaw-dropping-defense-for-twitter-censoring-ny-posts-hunter-biden-stories-video/

Twitter can’t seem to take their finger off the censorship trigger when it comes to preventing users from seeing the New York Post’s scoops on Hunter Biden.

Well, it’s funny you should ask. We’re honestly not sure if Twitter’s doing this for the benefit of the CCP (though we wouldn’t be surprised), but for what it’s worth, Joe Biden’s campaign sure seems happy about it.

Here’s what the Biden campaign’s national press secretary Jamal Brown had to say about it:

Ho. Lee. Crap.

Of course.

And there are people who will be satisfied with this explanation.

Does that even matter anymore? Twitter is doing their utmost to make it quite clear that they’re rooting for a side here.

And Joe Biden’s campaign is hoping to ride this censorship train all the way to the White House.

If Twitter were outright trying to act as bodyguard for Joe Biden’s campaign, what would they be doing differently?

