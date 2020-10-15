https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/wtf-is-this-biden-campaign-spox-offers-up-jaw-dropping-defense-for-twitter-censoring-ny-posts-hunter-biden-stories-video/

Twitter can’t seem to take their finger off the censorship trigger when it comes to preventing users from seeing the New York Post’s scoops on Hunter Biden.

Twitter is now censoring @nypost’s latest bombshell story on the Biden family’s corrupt ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Is twitter doing that for Biden or the CCP? Both? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 15, 2020

Well, it’s funny you should ask. We’re honestly not sure if Twitter’s doing this for the benefit of the CCP (though we wouldn’t be surprised), but for what it’s worth, Joe Biden’s campaign sure seems happy about it.

Here’s what the Biden campaign’s national press secretary Jamal Brown had to say about it:

NEW — the @JoeBiden campaign responds to the @nypost story and @Twitter fallout on @cheddar: “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.” @JTOBrown pic.twitter.com/rwSH8RiNYo — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 15, 2020

Ho. Lee. Crap.

Wow. This is just pathetic. https://t.co/thDbE4mi0z — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 15, 2020

Of course they are. https://t.co/vojrahqCuJ — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 15, 2020

Of course.

The epistemology underlying this statement is spectacular. https://t.co/dtjCaP3GAp — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) October 15, 2020

This is the same circular reasoning used in claiming the story is “disinformation.” Many speculated it might be; then Mother Jones/Defense One wrote articles claiming it was, based on all the speculation; then those speculators used the articles to “prove” it was disinfo. Presto! https://t.co/i6zUvuGNaZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 15, 2020

And there are people who will be satisfied with this explanation.

Narrator: that is not at all what Twitter said. https://t.co/ACxAVO46cS — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) October 15, 2020

Does that even matter anymore? Twitter is doing their utmost to make it quite clear that they’re rooting for a side here.

And Joe Biden’s campaign is hoping to ride this censorship train all the way to the White House.

Biden campaign argues that censorship of journalism is proof that the journalism is untrue https://t.co/pVEs7ry2Le — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 15, 2020

“Well you can see it’s not true because that guy won’t let you see it so it must be so bad it’s not true” https://t.co/pM0gw4zZLg — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 15, 2020

Lol so Twitter’s censorship proves a story is false? Come on, you can’t be serious with this. https://t.co/yqBUPn00tP — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) October 15, 2020

Big Tech censors damaging story to their preferred candidate, Joe Biden.

Joe Biden camp cites Big Tech’s censorship as evidence that the story is “false.” See how that works? https://t.co/1JwYCxHI4i — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) October 15, 2020

“Twitter’s response” is now the arbiter of truth. We’ve reached peak manipulation. https://t.co/ZeiTU6LKfj — Jack Doran Jr.🇺🇸 (@jackdoranjr) October 15, 2020

If Twitter were outright trying to act as bodyguard for Joe Biden’s campaign, what would they be doing differently?

As I said yesterday on @TuckerCarlson Tonight Twitter/FBs decision is an in-kind donation worth hundreds of millions to Joe Biden’s campaign https://t.co/6P9GSOEazb — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 15, 2020

