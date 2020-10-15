https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/15/you-bragged-about-manipulating-the-press-ben-rhodes-attempt-at-lecturing-the-gop-on-spreading-disinformation-goes-horribly-wrong/

Maybe it’s just us, but we’re thinking Ben Rhodes might want to sit this one out.

The Republican freak out over not being able to spread disinformation unchecked demonstrates why you should not be able to spread disinformation unchecked. They know they have no political viability without the capacity to spread lies. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 15, 2020

Really dude?

He talked openly about telling the media what to report and now he thinks it’s appropriate for him to lecture the GOP about spreading disinformation?! About a story based on verified emails? C’mon man.

Guess how this went over.

I remember when Rhodes+Obama’s top staff pressured the think tank I worked at to shut me up for factual but critical reporting on Afghanistan. When someone wants to control someone’s ability to speak, there’s usually a reason: https://t.co/BynZjq32yt https://t.co/XlWVD8vUI9 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 15, 2020

Pressured a think tank not to report on something that could have made Obama look bad.

It makes sense political operatives don’t want their opponents to be able to speak. Politics isn’t fair. But why are supposedly neutral services, publications, and platforms going along with it? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 15, 2020

Because Twitter isn’t a neutral service, publication or platform.

Of course sometimes people get it wrong, and other people lie. The reason why is because *human beings do these things.* You can’t socially engineer a utopian society where some authority decides what’s true and disallow anything else. Step away from the dictator complex! — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 15, 2020

Heck Ben Rhodes’s administration lied. Obama lied about renegotiating NAFTA. His administration lied about Afghanistan. I never asked anyone to censor Obama for it, simply that media organizations do their job and hold him accountable. https://t.co/opIzbJBUtI — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 15, 2020

They lied a lot.

Harry Reid made up a complete lie (that Romney wasn’t paying his taxes). Media had a responsibility to investigate that, but I never said Harry Reid’s ability to speak should be removed from him, this is a sacrosanct thing in America for a reason. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 15, 2020

Remember that? Reid claimed Romney hadn’t paid his taxes which was a complete and total lie and the media basically ran with it?

Good times.

And they wonder why we’re so pissed off about all of this.

If you openly bragged about manipulating the press while working in the White House, maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/iCDwOUCHQs — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 15, 2020

What he said.

Heh.

He’s like a wrestling heel. He enjoys being an asshole and getting booed. — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) October 15, 2020

Ben can officially take all the seats.

***

