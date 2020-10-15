https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/15/you-bragged-about-manipulating-the-press-ben-rhodes-attempt-at-lecturing-the-gop-on-spreading-disinformation-goes-horribly-wrong/

Maybe it’s just us, but we’re thinking Ben Rhodes might want to sit this one out.

Really dude?

He talked openly about telling the media what to report and now he thinks it’s appropriate for him to lecture the GOP about spreading disinformation?! About a story based on verified emails? C’mon man.

Guess how this went over.

Pressured a think tank not to report on something that could have made Obama look bad.

Because Twitter isn’t a neutral service, publication or platform.

They lied a lot.

Remember that? Reid claimed Romney hadn’t paid his taxes which was a complete and total lie and the media basically ran with it?

Good times.

And they wonder why we’re so pissed off about all of this.

What he said.

Heh.

Ben can officially take all the seats.

***

