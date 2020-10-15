https://babylonbee.com/news/you-should-absolutely-not-read-the-disgusting-totally-false-story-about-joe-bidens-son-that-were-linking-in-this-article/

You Should Absolutely NOT Read The Disgusting, Totally False Story About Joe Biden’s Son That We’ve Linked To In This Article

There’s a disgusting, absolutely 100% false story about Joe Biden’s son going around. It’s so bad that it has been condemned by the wise, moral, upstanding people who run Twitter and Facebook. Even mentioning the story can get you banned from these platforms. That’s how bad and false the story is.

It claims that Biden’s son did a lot of really bad stuff, allegedly, stuff that he CERTAINLY did not do. It says that there was clear alleged corruption in the Obama-Biden administration, with Biden allegedly pulling strings for his allegedly wayward son. The story also had a bunch of obviously doctored photos of the former vice president’s alleged son doing some insane stuff, allegedly.

All of this stuff is 100% false, and you should not even give it the time of day. You should not read it at all.

Here is the story, that again, to be clear, you absolutely should not read:

Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad

Since you did not click on that article, you were not horrified by all the alleged revelations about H. Biden. So your life is much better for not reading the completely false story. We are glad you did not read it and share it with others. Because you are a good, upstanding citizen and would not share false smears about someone. Good job!