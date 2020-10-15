https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/young-black-voters-no-longer-loyal-democrat-party/

(WASHINGTON SENTINEL) – More and more, Gen Z black voters are questioning why blacks should be loyal to the Democrat Party that they see as severely lacking in appeal.

According to a report at Politico, many of these young blacks born after 1990 are wondering just why they should be all fired up about the Democrats when every single Democrat-run city in America is an absolute, bankrupt mess.

Certainly, blacks in the U.S. are still holding onto the outmoded idea that the Democrat Party is the “party of civil rights,” a false notion that gained steam in the 1970s. But things seem to be on the verge of changing.

