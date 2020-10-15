https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/handsome-smile-town-hall-questioners-compliment-leaves-president-trump-blushing-video/

President Trump participated in a town hall Thursday evening and got ambushed by Democrat hack Savannah Guthrie.

Trump held his own and crushed it tonight.

The best part of the town hall was when a questioner complimented President Trump over his warm smile.

“You’re so handsome when you smile,” the woman told President Trump.

President Trump smiled and blushed as people clapped.

WATCH:

“You’re so handsome when you smile.” pic.twitter.com/xvrupGUhqd — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) October 16, 2020

