The Colts closed their facility today after four members of the team initially tested positive for COVID-19, but their game against the Bengals on Sunday is still on.

“The four positive samples were re-tested and have been confirmed negative,” the team said in a statement. “The team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league’s intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter that “all is well” and the game will be played as scheduled.

What remains unclear is why the NFL has had so many false positives. Both the NHL and the NBA made it through their entire postseasons testing every player every day without ever having to shut down a team because of a false positive test. The NFL has had several false positives, and four false positives hitting one team at once has to concern the league.

Still, the news is good: The Colts are healthy, and the game is on.

