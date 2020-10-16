https://onenewsnow.com/pro-life/2020/10/16/3-of-4-abortuaries-a-stones-throw-from-minority-neighborhoods

A leading pro-life group says it has data proving that America’s largest abortion chain continues to be racist in its practices while giving “lip service” about mending its way.

Life Issues Institute has done a good deal of research on the subject – and its study of 2012 has just recently been updated showing that 79% of all Planned Parenthood abortion mills are located in or near a minority neighborhood, which means they are within walking distance. LFI spokesman Brad Mattes says there’s “absolutely” no question Planned Parenthood is targeting minorities.

“… With the recent dust up of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York taking Margaret Sanger’s name off their building and giving lip service to stomping out racism wherever it exists, they made their grandiose remarks in the media and went back to business as usual,” notes Mattes.

In fact, Life Issues’ research examined the top 25 counties in the nation where there is the highest number of abortions.

Mattes

“And we have found out that Planned Parenthood has 79 abortion facilities in these counties – and a stunning 86% of them are near or in minority neighborhoods,” Mattes reports.

And according to Mattes, the abortion cartel has increased its presence in those neighborhoods by 35%. Just since 2014 alone, three quarters of PP’s total abortion facilities have been constructed in minority neighborhoods.

Planned Parenthood openly stated it would root out racism wherever it is, but Mattes says their business model aggressively targets women of color.