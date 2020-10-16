https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/16/5-things-donald-trump-should-say-once-he-gets-back-on-the-debate-stage/

President Trump has one more debate, scheduled for Oct. 22. He needs to learn how to talk in short sentences. Even Vice President Mike Pence should have had more coaching. He wasted a lot of time, saying things like, “Errrrr [shake head like Reagan], thank you, Susan [pause].” Four seconds wasted — about 13 words, e.g.: “Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, are in the pockets of the Chinese financial interests.”

Herewith are five responses to likely questions — not “answers,” but responses — because it’s what the president should say whatever the question may be. They’re about 300 words each, which a practiced speaker can easily deliver in two minutes.

They cover some of the topics voters are said to be most interested in. Two are about the Chinese Flu, because that is, unfortunately, the number one issue of the day. It is, obviously, not the most important issue, but it’s the issue the left-wing media are harping on because they think it’s their best chance of unseating Trump.

The president is trailing badly in the polls. He needs to up his game. Here’s how.

1. On COVID

I want to talk to you about the Chinese Flu. First, I call it the Chinese Flu because it came from China. Joe Biden doesn’t like to blame the Chinese because his son, Hunter, has extensive financial dealings with China, which he developed when he flew to China on Air Force Two while Joe was vice president.

Second, the media are fixated on the number of reported cases. But why? Why are we so concerned about how many people get sick? The news media don’t normally publish the number of flu cases every year. In the 2017–18 flu season, an estimated 80,000 Americans died of the flu.

But did you read or hear a single news story about that number? Probably not. People get sick all the time, but we don’t panic. And we shouldn’t panic now either.

Democrats want you to panic, because then they can take control of your life: they can shut your business, your school, even your church or synagogue. And they have.

But remember: what matters is not how many people get sick. What matters is how many people die from the Chinese Flu, and who they are.

For people age 65 and under, the survival rate is about 99.94 percent—that is, roughly speaking, everyone. So we should stop panicking and stop counting every flu case. When you count cases every day, people worry every day—even when there’s no need to worry.

Old people should worry. They should be very careful. This disease is dangerous for them. But it’s not very dangerous for the rest of us.

We need to stop counting cases, stop being afraid, and stop listening to fear-mongers in the media. We need to go back to work and back to school. And back to the business of being Americans.

2. On Race and Crime

I want to talk about race and crime. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are basically anti-American. “Anti-American” is not just a debating term: it means Biden and Harris fundamentally don’t like the American people. Biden said recently, “[Racism is] not just in law enforcement, it’s across the board. It’s in housing, it’s in education, and it’s in everything we do.”

Biden is not complaining about a few nasty people, or even about some sicko Nazi-type white supremacists. He is saying most Americans are awful people. He said the problem is much broader than “systemic racism in law enforcement.” Biden said, “It’s in everything we do.” He’s talking about you.

Harris said recently that “the reality is that the life of a black person in America has never been treated as fully human.” Really? That’s rubbish, and you know it’s rubbish—and it’s rich, coming from a woman who has no objection to late-term abortions (which are disproportionately black babies).

These racist comments come from a man who served with the first elected (and reelected!) black U.S. president; and from a black woman, who has climbed the ladder of success and become a U.S. senator. What a country!

But Biden and Harris don’t like this country. They don’t like America. They don’t like Americans. And they don’t like you. They think you are deplorable, just as Hillary Clinton thought you were deplorable.

And they don’t care at all about black Americans who are killed regularly on the streets of Chicago, St. Louis, Baltimore, and the other big cities run by Democrats for decades. Hundred of black people have been killed this year alone in those cities. Have you heard Biden say, even once, that those black lives mattered? No, he’s too busy calling you a racist.

Joe Biden doesn’t like you, and his policies will reflect that dislike.

3. On Health Care

Health care is important to all Americans, and we know from experience that we can’t trust what Joe Biden says about health care. When he was vice president, he and his boss told us that if we liked our health-care program, we could keep it. Remember that? Well, it was a lie, a deliberate lie, and one of their people, one of the architects of their program, admitted they lied. You can look it up.

Under Biden’s new plan, the government will run all health care. Your private plan will vanish. We will have socialized medicine. As you may know, people from places like England and Canada come to America for health care. Why? Because they are afraid they will die waiting for treatment in their own country’s socialized medical systems. And they know they will get better care here.

I have said repeatedly that my administration will protect people with preexisting conditions, but Biden continues to lie about that — because he doesn’t want you to notice that his program is socialized medicine.

My administration has expanded the use of Health Reimbursement Arrangements. With HRAs, employers can subsidize workers’ individual-market premiums and out-of-pocket costs instead of providing a health plan directly. That’s important because it gives workers the freedom to choose the coverage they want, and to keep that coverage when they change jobs. That puts the American people in control of their health care instead of the government.

My administration has also made short-term limited-duration insurance plans a practical option. Short-term plans fill gaps in coverage when, for example, people switch jobs. And because they’re not subject to the premium-inflating rules of Obamacare, they tend to be much more affordable. Joe Biden doesn’t like HRAs — because they’re not a government program.

4. Revisiting the Chinese Flu

I want to make a few more comments about the Chinese Flu.

First: It’s front-page news now, but in only a few months, it will be behind us, and we’ll move on to other, more important issues like what kind of an economy we want; how we’re going to handle China; how we keep peace in the streets. Make sure you understand the difference between Joe Biden and me on those important issues. He, his running mate, and his entire party are essentially big-government, left-wing democrat socialists, who have been condoning violence in our streets. I am a traditional American who believes in free enterprise and law and order.

Second: Biden talks about “following the science” on the Chinese Flu. But Joe obviously doesn’t understand science. Science doesn’t wear a white coat or talk into a microphone. Only scientists do those things. And scientists differ. Joe Biden thinks there’s only one correct way to handle the Chinese Flu — his way. That’s nonsense.

Third: Biden claims my administration did not handle the Chinese Flu correctly. No doubt we made mistakes — this was a novel situation. But one thing we did do right, and right in the beginning, is we stopped people coming into this country from China. But when we did that, Joe Biden called it “xenophobic.” He would have allowed sick Chinese to continue to pour into the United States and infect Americans.

Fourth, and this is most important: we need to be brave and stop being afraid of the Chinese Flu. We need to show some true American grit. We will survive this. We should all go back to work and back to school. Old people should be very careful. But the rest of us need to go back to Making America Great Again.

5. On the Stakes in This Election

This is the most important presidential election we’ve had in decades. As you know, Joe Biden has refused to say if he will pack the Supreme Court. He says if he answers it — c’mon, man — that will be all people talk about. He’s right. And I’ll tell you why.

Biden and the Democrat Party plan to turn this country into a single-party state. They will do that by eliminating the Senate filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, and voting the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico into the Union. That will increase the number of Democrat electors in the Electoral College, and Republicans will not win a presidential election for—who knows?—the next 50 years.

We will then have a single-party state — like Venezuela, Cuba, and Russia.

A packed Supreme Court will have the votes to take away both your First and Second Amendment rights. One of the first things the thugs in single-party Venezuela did when they took power was to confiscate the people’s guns. It will happen here too, with the approval of a packed Supreme Court.

That is why, whether you are a Republican, a Democrat, or an Independent, you should vote Republican this time. Because if you don’t, it may not make any difference how you vote next time.

Of course, there are other issues in this election — there always are. What should the minimum wage be? What kind of health insurance should we have? What should our policy be toward China? People disagree on those topics — and they always will.

Some people may not like me — but remember: even if I win, I’ll be gone in four years. But if Biden wins, his party, the radical Kamala Harris social democrats, will be in power for the rest of your life.

So, vote Republican this time, so you’ll have a choice next time.

Thank you for listening. Good night. And may God bless America.

