The six topics that will be discussed during the final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden have been released.

Kristen Welker, the NBC News journalist who will be moderating the last presidential debate before the election, chose the topics for the matchup. The topics were announced on Friday afternoon by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

The topics are:

American families.

Climate change.

Fighting COVID-19.

Leadership.

National security.

Race in America.

The 90-minute debate, which will have no commercial breaks, is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. EDT on Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The debate was supposed to mark the third meetup for Trump and Biden, but the second debate, which was set for Thursday, was canceled after Trump, his family, and others at the White House tested positive for COVID-19. He later refused to do a virtual debate with the former vice president.

Welker is under considerable pressure in her role as moderator following the candidates’ first debate performance, which was marked by incessant interruptions and both Trump and Biden talking at the same time. Fox News moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep the candidates in line and later acknowledged that the debate went “off the tracks.”

A poll released Thursday found that 25% of U.S. voters don’t even want there to be another debate before the election. Forty-one percent, a plurality, said that the next debate should be held in person rather than virtually as compared with 34%, who said the opposite.