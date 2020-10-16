https://noqreport.com/2020/10/16/a-slave-society-by-the-liars-who-claim-they-hate-slavery/

When a worker, a man wearing a hardhat, work clothes and safety goggles (when on the job), tells Joe Biden that Biden works for him, Biden replies, “Don’t be a horse’s ass.” Then tells the worker he (the worker) is full of s***.

Joe Biden isn’t demented, He is diseased.

Joe Biden is one of approximately 4.5 million federal slave masters (Joe hoping to be the headmaster). One and a half percent of the population being served by 98.5 %. How Christ-like.

Jesus Christ, The King of the Universe Who washed the feet of those he was over, and those he had chosen, was the ultimate servant. And thus so, he stated.

Biden wants his own feet washed and his palms greased.

Biden is a corrupt thieving dishonest thug. A man who has served himself at the public trough for his entire adult life. What other comments to a taxpayer could be expected from this classless bum? In addition, he has used the federal government as a conduit to enrich his family, including his son who has dishonorably served the U.S. military. The son, of course, has gotten rich off Joe the slave master, post-Naval discharge.

And Biden has the temerity, the classless unmitigated bureaucratic gall to call a tax-paying working man a horse’s ass. But, so what else is new. The entire Washington animalistic debauched society (including the so-called media), save possibly a handful of either, is of such an opinion of the taxpayers. (Cory Booker ain’t Spartacus. He is Roman. The taxpayers are the Spartacus ones.)

Now just as water seeks its own level, so does swamp water and sewage. As the slave masters increase their own paychecks and benefits, they spread out to take over the Grand old lady of the original colonies and the first settlement (Jamestown Va., not Plymouth, Ma.) Virginia. Irony in surplus: The colony that gave us Patrick Henry—“Give me liberty or give me death,”—now is being overrun by the Joe Bidens of the country.

Joe Biden’s comment was the archetype Freudian slip—or maybe he believes it. Most of the bureaucrats whether elected or appointed like to refer to their government “service.” Horse dung. They no more believe they are serving than they would take a cut from their average federal salary of $76,000,00 vs the private sectors (slaves) of $46,000.00.

But they must say such. They can’t say what they really think. It would have been like Barack Obama telling people that they really were going to lose their doctor and their private insurance, or like Nancy Pelosi telling people that she should read a bill in case there is something bad in it.

But who knows what Joe thinks? He has always had an “I am better than you” manner. Once in Iowa after first calling a man a liar Biden then said:

“Look, the reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time and I know more than most people know and I can get things done. That’s why I’m running. And you want to check my shape, man, let’s do push-ups together here, man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you want to do, let’s take an IQ test.”

He calls one man a liar, another a horse’s ass and brags repeatedly about his government lifelong experience—with both the U.S. and China governments. It is his experience the people (slaves) must recognize.

Often bureaucrats will couch their sale and seal self-promotion with the above-mentioned maxim, “government service.” It is like a government buffet: self-serve.

But Joe comes right out and tells people he doesn’t serve them. And he tells people he is better than them. He is confident of their worship.

Perhaps Joe is right. Perhaps he is a cut above a horse’s ass.

But I doubt it.

