In today’s New York Post article on the abandoned Hunter Biden laptop, Emma-Jo Morris and Gabrielle Fonrouge report:

Naomi [Biden] didn’t return a request for comment, but neither Hunter Biden’s lawyer nor Joe Biden’s campaign have disputed the validity of the trove of data that The Post obtained after being extracted from a MacBook Pro laptop. The owner of a Delaware computer-repair shop said the machine was dropped off in April 2019 but never retrieved.

If you have followed the Steele Dossier’s disinformation from its first appearances in the American media, you may recall Mother Jones’s David Corn as an essential conduit. See, for example, Andrew McCarthy’s NR column “Steele’s Dossier Source Was a Suspected Russian Spy.” Now Corn warns: “Giuliani and the New York Post Are Pushing Russian Disinformation.” He should know.

JOE adds: You know, if the Biden Foreign Collusion scandals were in fact hoaxes, you’d think that the evidence that’s hard to fake — you know, actual bank wire transfers — wouldn’t have appeared first, and been verified by the banks. You’d think the shady emails suggesting collusion would appear first, and the hard evidence would be hard to find.

