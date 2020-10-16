https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/16/absolutely-brutal-savannah-guthrie-stars-in-vicious-supercut-featuring-the-many-many-times-she-interrupted-trump-watch/

After watching that debate last night we will NOT be voting for Savannah Guthrie.

Oh wait, it was supposed to be a Town Hall.

This was so damn painful to watch, and we realize she was trying to show how tough she is but all she really did was help Trump shine. He never lost his cool, he was always respectful to her even when she was disrespectful and annoying. Honestly, she came out looking like an unhinged activist rather than a town hall facilitator.

We lost count of the number of times she interrupted him, luckily Tom Elliott did not:

Just painful.

She was actually obnoxious. I don’t watch whatever show she’s on in the morning, but holy smokers, this woman is insufferable. — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) October 16, 2020

This woman was rabid. — atilladahoney 🇺🇸🍯⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@atilladahoney) October 16, 2020

Savannah was terrible last night — Tim westerside (@wester68) October 16, 2020

Maybe he should have repeatedly said “I’m talking” — Neelie (@_Neelie__) October 16, 2020

HA! YES!

Or maybe he should have said he was ‘reclaiming his time.’

***

Related:

‘Lincoln Project grifter’ Stuart Stevens tries picking a fight with Ben Shapiro over Savannah Guthrie and it does NOT end well for him, like at all

OMG she won’t shut UP! Mollie Hemingway live-tweeting NBC Trump Town Hall makes Savannah Guthrie look even MORE laughable

The Expert™ Tom Nichols outraged over black woman who dared nod during Trump’s NBC Town Hall, calls on journos to doxx her (and they did)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

