Rapper and actor Ice Cube said Friday that CNN canceled his scheduled appearance on host Chris Cuomo’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

The rapper, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, recently made headlines for working with the Trump administration on a plan intended to bolster black Americans’ prosperity, dubbed the “Platinum Plan.”

According to Ice Cube, Team Biden told him they’d work with him post-election, whereas the Trump administration working with the rapper right away, amending their Platinum Plan.

“So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on [Cuomo Prime Time] tonight,” he tweeted Friday. “I’ve actually been ban[ned] from [CNN] for a few months so I was surprised they even asked.”

“But it seems like they can’t handle the truth,” he added.

So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight. I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

Trump adviser Katrina Pierson gave a “shoutout” to the rapper for working with the Trump administration on Wednesday: “Shoutout to [Ice Cube] for his willingness to step up and work with [Donald Trump] Administration to help develop the [Platinum Plan],” she wrote. “Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!” Following Pierson’s tweet, Ice Cube said via Twitter that Team Biden pushed back talks about his “CWBA,” or, contract with black America, until post-election. The Trump administration, however, “made adjustments” to their plan after speaking with him. “Facts: I put out the CWBA (contract with black America),” he posted. “Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.” The CWBA details “13 different areas of improvement, including bank lending, prison reform, police reform and the elimination of all confederate monuments,” Rolling Stone highlights. “The problems facing America are too deep and wide to simply reform one area or another,” the contract says. “Long-lasting solutions demand a comprehensive thorough ‘rethink’ of America so that each new approach in each area supports the success of the others. This Contract with Black America will provide conceptual approaches in several areas.” Ice Cube was called racially-charged names and ripped online for working with Trump. One Twitter user, for example, told the rapper he was “working with the DARKSIDE.” “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America,” the actor responded. “They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan. https://t.co/xFIXXpOs8B — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

Trump’s Platinum Plan seeks to “increase access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion” and outlines its four “pillars” as follows: OPPORTUNITY – By achieving historic employment levels for Black Americans, as well as increasing access to capital for new businesses, President Trump has been committed to ensuring all Black Americans can achieve the American Dream SECURITY – By signing into law the celebrated First Step Act, President Trump has brought common sense criminal justice reform to the American people for the first time in decades, while ensuring that our streets and communities are safe for families and business owners PROSPERITY – As the first President to provide long-term funding to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, this Administration continues to seek immediate and generational advancement for Black Americans FAIRNESS – As demonstrated through his actions to initiate investment into Opportunity Zones, as well as address health disparities, wage gaps and necessary education reforms, President Trump works every day to advance a fair and just America for the Black Community

In June, Ice Cube made headlines for posting anti-Semitic images on Twitter. The Wrap reported

… he tweeted a mural of six white men playing Monopoly on the backs of black men. In the picture, a pile of cash sits in the middle of the board and the game pieces represent different countries under the control of the men playing, including figurines of the Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty. “All we have to do is stand up, and their little game is over,” the picture was captioned. The tweet was immediately ripped for its anti-semitic caricatures of the men playing Monopoly. And compounding matters, the mural was originally painted in London in 2012 — and later taken downafter complaints over its anti-Jewish stereotypes.

He defended the posts in a tweet saying he’s just “pro-black.” “What If I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother,” Ice Cube wrote. “I don’t lie on anyone, I didn’t say I was anti-anybody. DONT [sic] BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth.”

