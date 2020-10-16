https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/16/always-a-tweet-lincoln-project-pushes-voteforher-ad-pandering-to-women-trips-spectacularly-over-rick-wilsons-old-sexist-tweets/

The Lincoln Project just dropped their latest ad to hurt the orange man and yeah … it’s one of their dumber efforts.

Watch (if you can stand it):

Vote for change. Vote for her. pic.twitter.com/EYhz9HZyNv — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 16, 2020

Lincoln called, he would like these douche-canoes to change the name of their organization. Thanks.

Wow.

What a bunch of nonsensical bullsh*t that will convince literally NO ONE to vote for Biden. They do realize how Kamala Harris got her big break, right?

Understanding where she started does not make someone sexist.

No, tweets like these from Rick Wilson do:

Thankfully @TheRickWilson never uses “offensive slang for female anatomy” pic.twitter.com/692CUMpyQB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 14, 2020

There are a few dozen more … pic.twitter.com/0RRIZXLTDp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 14, 2020

Notice Tom pulled these tweets back in July, back when The Lincoln Project fired Ben Howe for ‘crude tweets’ about women.

It’s like The Lincoln Project just sits around making stupid ads aka resist-porn for the Left … wait it’s not ‘like that,’ it is that.

What else have they actually done?

Except maybe harass Dominoes because Kayleigh McEnany likes their pizza?

But wait, there’s even more!

Like the time he wished the virus on the First Lady? Oh, he said that wasn’t what he meant but ahem …

You really are as dumb as a sack of hammers. https://t.co/Tnx50L2swv — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 14, 2017

And still more:

Hope Hicks is trending on Twitter b/c @TheRickWilson promoted a bullshit claim by an anon account in his replies to his 1.1 million followers about Hicks & Parscale being at (PizzaGate conspiracy) Comet Ping Pong together & now Resistance Twitter is engaging in shameless misogyny pic.twitter.com/UAla8syDfN — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 16, 2020

This is the tweet from @TheRickWilson of @ProjectLincoln promoting the false claims about Hope Hicks & Brad Parscale at Comet Ping Pong together that set off an avalanche of conspiracy theorizing, sexism, & misogyny across Resistance Twitter today. Congrats to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/mu96lWdhmc — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 16, 2020

You know, if this group is going to continue to try and take Trump out they MIGHT want to do a serious search on Rick’s tweets and make sure he’s not doing EXACTLY what they’re accusing Trump of doing.

And oftentimes, he’s even worse.

***

