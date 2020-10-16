https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/16/annnd-were-officially-dead-james-woods-tweets-meme-of-savannah-guthrie-and-him-so-hilarious-he-cant-even/

We’ve never seen Savannah Guthrie look better.

Full transparency, it’s not every day we see James Woods crack up over something on Twitter … USUALLY he’s the one doing the cracking and the upping for other people.

This is perfection:

This, of course, pays homage to when James starred in the Scary Movie franchise as the priest trying to exorcise the demon, like in the original movie, ‘The Exorcist’. Guess the ‘artist’ is implying Savannah needs an exorcism.

These are the things that make Twitter less horrible.

That’s exactly what I saw in my TV last night! pic.twitter.com/91yUdj3txy — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) October 16, 2020

Darn you, darn you to heck James Woods, now I have “Tubular Bells” in my brain. — TANSTAAFL6823 (@tanstaafl6823) October 16, 2020

Hey man, it’s the right time of year.

She should make this her profile pic, it’s the best selfie she ever had — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) October 16, 2020

She’s hungry for your soul… pic.twitter.com/2BmM3EJhW2 — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) October 16, 2020

She’ll swallow your soul.

Very accurate of her demeanor last night. She was on overload. — Deana Darby (@DeanaDarby) October 16, 2020

It was definitely not your average Town Hall.

Nor is this your average meme.

Heh.

***

