https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/16/annnd-were-officially-dead-james-woods-tweets-meme-of-savannah-guthrie-and-him-so-hilarious-he-cant-even/

We’ve never seen Savannah Guthrie look better.

Full transparency, it’s not every day we see James Woods crack up over something on Twitter … USUALLY he’s the one doing the cracking and the upping for other people.

This is perfection:

This, of course, pays homage to when James starred in the Scary Movie franchise as the priest trying to exorcise the demon, like in the original movie, ‘The Exorcist’. Guess the ‘artist’ is implying Savannah needs an exorcism.

These are the things that make Twitter less horrible.

Hey man, it’s the right time of year.

She’ll swallow your soul.

It was definitely not your average Town Hall.

Nor is this your average meme.

Heh.

***

Related:

Absolutely BRUTAL: Savannah Guthrie stars in vicious supercut featuring the MANY many times she interrupted Trump (watch)

‘Lincoln Project grifter’ Stuart Stevens tries picking a fight with Ben Shapiro over Savannah Guthrie and it does NOT end well for him, like at all

OMG she won’t shut UP! Mollie Hemingway live-tweeting NBC Trump Town Hall makes Savannah Guthrie look even MORE laughable

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...