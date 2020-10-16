https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/berlin-court-suspends-covid-19-rule-shutting-down-bars-and-restaurants?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A court in Berlin has suspended a COVID-19 rule that was shuttering bars and restaurants in the city at 11 p.m., calling it a “disproportionate” measure to fight the coronavirus pandemic there.

The ruling, which has been appealed by the Berlin city government, declared that restaurants appear to be insignificant vectors regarding the spread of COVID-19, with homes and close personal contacts much more likely to spread the virus.

Establishments still must abide by “social distancing” rules and mask mandates.

Germany has seen coronavirus cases explode throughout the country recently, though death rates have remained far lower than than they were in the spring.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

