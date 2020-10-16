http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TW8Cyo08wd4/

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) is expected to teach Texas politics at Texas State University’s Department of Political Science in the Spring of 2021, according to the University Star.

“Pending finalization of his hire, O’Rourke will join the department as an instructor teaching a synchronous online class,” the article said.

Political Science Chair Ken Grasso told the paper O’Rourke gravitated toward Texas politics when the two discussed potential class subjects.

“He originally approached people in the administration… and expressed an interest in teaching,” Grasso noted, adding, “I was thrilled.”

“He’s got a unique take on things with his experience as a congressman and as [a] senatorial candidate and even a presidential candidate. So we’re very happy to have him,” he continued.

During an interview last week on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, O’Rourke told anchor Joy Reid he believed Democrats can win Texas in November, according to Breitbart News:

The Texas Democratic Party, the candidates, everyone’s doing their part. I think we can do this, Joy. I think we can end this on the third. You know, Pennsylvania will take days or maybe even weeks to count those ballots. Texas, we’ll know on the third. If we win Texas, it is over mathematically. It is over psychologically. We can turn the page on Trump and Trumpism and begin the next chapter for this country.

However, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) pushed back on the idea of Texas going blue during an appearance on Fox & Friends Wednesday:

Chuck Schumer has hand-picked my opponent and funneled millions of dollars there because they think they have a chance of turning Texas blue. What they didn’t calculate is that the radical policies of New York and California, from the Green New Deal, to Medicare for All, to eliminating fossil fuels, those aren’t going to play in Texas.

More than one million ballots were cast on Tuesday during Texas’ first day of early voting, according to Breitbart News.

“Harris County, a heavily Democrat county with the most people in the state, had the biggest turnout, with 170,000 ballots cast either in-person or by mail-in voting as of early Wednesday,” the report said.

