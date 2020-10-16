https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2020/10/16/biden-campaign-manager-we-are-not-ahead-by-double-digits-those-are-inflated-national-public-polling-numbers/

As of tonight, Joe Biden leads President Trump by 8.9% in the RCP average of national polls, but Biden campaign manager is warning Dems that their polling does not show the former vice president up by double-digits:

So, is this just to keep Dems scared and not complacent?

It could be. Dollars are still flowing in despite Biden’s COH advantage:

And she wants MORE MONEY:

As for the map, the campaign is protecting 2016 victories in Minnesota, Nevada, Virginia, New Hampshire and Colorado; Expanding in Georgia, Arizona and Texas; And winning back Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maine and Florida:

Exit question: If Biden isn’t ahead by as much as the polls say nationally, that means the state polls are closer, too? No wonder it feels like Dems are starting to panic a little.

