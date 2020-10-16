https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/biden-campaign-manager-we-are-not-ahead-by-double-digits-those-are-inflated-national-public-polling-numbers/

As of tonight, Joe Biden leads President Trump by 8.9% in the RCP average of national polls, but Biden campaign manager is warning Dems that their polling does not show the former vice president up by double-digits:

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, in grassroots summit, emphasizes that their polling does NOT show a double-digit lead nationally. “Please take the fact that we are not ahead by double digits” “Those are inflated national public polling numbers” pic.twitter.com/v95za3XRGZ — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2020

So, is this just to keep Dems scared and not complacent?

she’s probably right but also keep in mind she also prob thinks dems need/want to be scared. (if you forced me to commit i’d guess the lead is about 7) https://t.co/gVqxONeeyC — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 16, 2020

It could be. Dollars are still flowing in despite Biden’s COH advantage:

NEW: Dillon says she projects the campaign will raise another $234 million through the election. “Bonkers” numbers, she acknowledges. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2020

And she wants MORE MONEY:

Here is her pitch slide trying to get supporters to give more pic.twitter.com/94j0t44bfJ — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2020

As for the map, the campaign is protecting 2016 victories in Minnesota, Nevada, Virginia, New Hampshire and Colorado; Expanding in Georgia, Arizona and Texas; And winning back Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maine and Florida:

Dillon says she is bullish on Arizona: “I know we’re going to win Arizona” — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2020

Exit question: If Biden isn’t ahead by as much as the polls say nationally, that means the state polls are closer, too? No wonder it feels like Dems are starting to panic a little.

***

