Joe Biden Thursday evening participated in a town hall hosted by ABC and Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos.

ABC News and George Stephanopoulos failed to asked Joe Biden about the bombshell New York Post reports with Hunter Biden’s emails showing Biden sold the US out to China, Ukraine and Russia in pay-to-play schemes.

The New York Post Hunter Biden email scandal is the biggest story of the day, yet ABC allowed Joe Biden to participate in a 90-minute town hall without asking one single question about his Ukraine-China-Russia pay-to-play scandal while he was the US Vice President.

The town hall questioners included a former Obama speechwriter and wife of a former Pennsylvania Democrat candidate.

Fox News reported:

Two of the questioners at the ABC town hall featuring Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday had ties to high-profile Democrats, including one questioner who previously worked as a speechwriter in the Obama administration. One of the questioners at the ABC-hosted event was Nathan Osburn, a former speechwriter for the Obama White House. Osburn specifically worked for the Office of Public Affairs at the Commerce Department under the Obama-Biden administration and at the Small Business Administration. Osburn’s profession was listed as “communications” on the ABC town hall graphic and his city was listed as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Osburn was quoted in the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this year as “a former Obama administration speechwriter” who had created a “Philly for Pete group” aimed at boosting former Democratic presidential primary candidate Pete Buttigieg. And the LGBTQ Victory Institute listed Osburn as a senior speechwriter for the Small Business Administration in an article praising the Obama-Biden administration for its LGBTQ hiring practices.

The other questioner at Biden’s town hall is the wife of former PA Dem candidate Ezra Nanes.

She told Biden about her ‘8-year-old transgender daughter’ and Biden agreed that prepubescent children should be able to change their gender.

Our children and I are so proud of our @MiekeHaeck for her courage in asking this question of @JoeBiden and so grateful to our next President for his caring and decisive answer in support of transgender and all LGBTQ people. https://t.co/zvDlO9c2Tl — Ezra Nanes (@EzraNanes) October 16, 2020

Neither Joe Biden or Donald Trump were asked about Hunter Biden’s emails last night in their town halls with fake news media outlets.

Instead, Savannah Guthrie ambushed Present Trump and obsessed over white supremacists and Q Anon.

