As Twitchy told you, last night, quite a few liberal blue-checks took great offense to the woman nodding behind Donald Trump at his town hall event.

Whoever this woman is nodding her head – we stand with her! pic.twitter.com/By1TJf0uy8 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 16, 2020

But some were more pissed off than others. Like Sarah Cooper, an alleged comedienne whose entire career basically revolves around hating Donald Trump.

Same. This woman is nodding at things before he’s even finished his thought. It’s a psychological trick and I cannot believe no producer, no camera person, NO ONE is stopping it — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 16, 2020

She was really mad. But, being a comedienne and all, she found a way to spin that straw into comedy gold:

A parody of Taken about a black woman who follows Trump around nodding at everything he says. It’s called… Token — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 16, 2020

Sounds like you need to collab with the director of “Get Out” and “Us” for this masterpiece @JordanPeele P.S. Easily the best pun I’ve seen all year

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Tyler R, white people: do the work of anti-racism. (@trdollar) October 16, 2020

Love it. — Boz (@oddboz) October 16, 2020

This is perfect 👌🏽 thank you @sarahcpr — G G (@letsrungg) October 16, 2020

Being a racist to own Trump. It just doesn’t get any better than that.

You’re a racist. “Token” is a term used to disenfranchise free thought. Blacks are not a monolith we can decide to vote for either party. Stop hating Trump supporters! — Shelves Stocked by Stacy (@StacyOnTheRight) October 16, 2020

A little thing we like to call RACISM.

👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/zKthxredeN — Insomnochick supports ACB’s confirmation (@insomnochick) October 16, 2020

Sarah is a racist https://t.co/qM4D8WuVOa — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) October 16, 2020

Why are leftists so horrifyingly racist? https://t.co/zPZSk28LkF — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) October 16, 2020

Because they can be.

This is why Biden’s racism isn’t a problem for them. They all agree. Because they’re all racist af. https://t.co/kteCLlziyO — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 16, 2020

Nailed it.

I don’t care if you’re a “comedian” or whatever this person claims to be, this comment is racist based on its context and intent.

Politics have really broken some of y’all. https://t.co/w4D49kbgnE — D.K. HaveANiceDay🌸 (@DeniseK_USA) October 16, 2020

Broken beyond repair.

You know that if Biden wins your career is over and all the white liberals who love you will move on, right? https://t.co/MgorskjopX — RBe (@RBPundit) October 16, 2020

