Fox News is reporting that, “One of the people on an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which appear to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm”:

Holy Smokes: “One of the people on an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which appear to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm.” https://t.co/qBU19weAUE — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 17, 2020

Holy smokes is right:

Source close to Trump World texts, “honest question, can the media just ignore this too?” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 17, 2020

Before we get too excited, the email is dated after Joe Biden left office and before he announced his run for the Dem nomination:

It’s worth noting that the email was dated May 13, 2017. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 17, 2020

But the idea that Hunter was out using his father to get deals done and maybe holding equity in those deals in his own name? Yeah . . .that needs to be investigated further:

This is truly explosive. Source included on Hunter Biden emails confirms they’re real. Discussing a Chinese energy company equity split, including “10” for “the big guy.” “The big guy” is JOE BIDEN, according to source.

🚨🚨🚨https://t.co/3JGJj1UwrM — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 17, 2020

And the Biden campaign is going to have to issue a better statement than this:

Biden campaign statement is below and included in the story. But shouldn’t the statement be a yes or no the payments happened/didn’t happen? pic.twitter.com/WF7VyFKp7k — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 17, 2020

Over to you, media:

The media CANNOT ignore this for 18 days. A Source included on Hunter Biden emails confirms they’re real & that “the big guy” is referring to Joe Biden. “The big guy” aka Joe Biden was listed to get a payout from a Chinese energy company. This is nuts.https://t.co/W9GaXBw8eN — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 17, 2020

***

