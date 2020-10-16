https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/bombshell-a-person-on-the-hunter-biden-china-email-thread-has-reportedly-corroborated-the-veracity-of-the-messages/

Fox News is reporting that, “One of the people on an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which appear to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm”:

Holy smokes is right:

Before we get too excited, the email is dated after Joe Biden left office and before he announced his run for the Dem nomination:

But the idea that Hunter was out using his father to get deals done and maybe holding equity in those deals in his own name? Yeah . . .that needs to be investigated further:

And the Biden campaign is going to have to issue a better statement than this:

Over to you, media:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...