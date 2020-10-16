https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/16/boom-goes-the-dynamite-richard-grenell-shares-texts-between-himself-and-abc-after-they-asked-him-for-help-on-a-story-and-damn/

Richard Grenell is officially this editor’s spirit animal.

Seriously.

The short story he tells in just two tweets about a text-convo he had with an ABC reporter who wanted his help with a story is easy to visualize. We just wonder if Richard dropped his phone and said, ‘BOOOOM’ when he sent the second text.

Man, we hope so.

1/2 Today, an @ABC reporter texted me for help on a story. This was my response: “Sorry. I’ve given up on ABC News after the former Democrat Press Secretary posing as an ABC reporter failed to ask @JoeBiden — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 16, 2020

Did he stutter?

We think not.

He continued:

2/2 about the scandal developing around his son, and Big Tech censoring it. I’ve determined it isn’t worth the time to even try with ABC.” — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 16, 2020

Not worth the time to even try with ABC.

What he said.

Damn dude slaaaaayyy them. — stone (@stoney_diggs) October 16, 2020

Ah, yes, ABC the Disney News. 🤗 — Wayne Kimbell (@wayne_kimbell) October 16, 2020

God love ya!!👊 — Lynn (@Lynn_onward) October 16, 2020

You know He does.

Thank you, this is exactly how to deal with a corrupt media. #MSMEnemyOfThePeople — Investment-Chart-Strategy (@Chartstrat) October 16, 2020

Expose them Ric!!!! — tp (@tperry1134) October 16, 2020

Huzzah!

We could watch Richard drag the media all day, every day.

***

