Richard Grenell is officially this editor’s spirit animal.
The short story he tells in just two tweets about a text-convo he had with an ABC reporter who wanted his help with a story is easy to visualize. We just wonder if Richard dropped his phone and said, ‘BOOOOM’ when he sent the second text.
1/2 Today, an @ABC reporter texted me for help on a story.
This was my response:
“Sorry. I’ve given up on ABC News after the former Democrat Press Secretary posing as an ABC reporter failed to ask @JoeBiden
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 16, 2020
He continued:
2/2
about the scandal developing around his son, and Big Tech censoring it. I’ve determined it isn’t worth the time to even try with ABC.”
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 16, 2020
Not worth the time to even try with ABC.
Damn dude slaaaaayyy them.
— stone (@stoney_diggs) October 16, 2020
Ah, yes, ABC the Disney News. 🤗
— Wayne Kimbell (@wayne_kimbell) October 16, 2020
God love ya!!👊
— Lynn (@Lynn_onward) October 16, 2020
You know He does.
Thank you, this is exactly how to deal with a corrupt media. #MSMEnemyOfThePeople
— Investment-Chart-Strategy (@Chartstrat) October 16, 2020
Expose them Ric!!!!
— tp (@tperry1134) October 16, 2020
Good Job pic.twitter.com/OgucSlsM4P
— Becky Brady (@bbrady8891) October 16, 2020
We could watch Richard drag the media all day, every day.
