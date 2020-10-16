https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/boom-one-people-explosive-hunter-biden-email-thread-corroborated-authenticity-emails/

Earlier this week emails and photos were released from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop that prove Hunter was bringing his international clients to meet with his father the Vice President during the Obama years.

The emails also prove the Biden Crime Family was running a multi-million dollar pay-for-play operation selling access to VP Joe Biden.

Several photos were released from the laptop by The New York Post that included one of Hunter sleeping like a baby with his crackpipe.

And now, according to FOX News, one of the people on the email chain has corroborated the authenticity of the emails.

TRENDING: Hunter and Joe Biden Scandal Takes a Dark Turn — FBI’s Top Lawyer on Child Porn Involved in Case

FOX News reported:

One of the people on an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which appear to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm. One email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Hunter Biden as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co. The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details. Fox News spoke to one of the people who was copied on the email, who confirmed its authenticity. Sources told Fox News that “the big guy” is a reference to the former vice president. The New York Post initially published the emails and other controversial messages that Fox News has also obtained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

