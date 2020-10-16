https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-biden-snaps-at-reporter-for-asking-about-bombshell-new-york-post-reports-does-not-deny

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden snapped at a CBS News reporter late on Friday night for asking about the bombshell reports published this week in the New York Post about the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden’s actions as vice president.

When asked by Bo Erickson what his response was to the reports, Joe Biden said, “I have no response.”

Biden lashed out at the reporter, saying, “I know you’d ask it” and that it was a “smear campaign” that was “right up” the reporter’s “alley,” adding, “those are the questions you always ask.”

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

