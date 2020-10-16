https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-person-on-email-thread-allegedly-involving-hunter-biden-verifies-veracity-of-the-messages-report-says

A person who was reportedly on an email chain allegedly involving Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, confirmed to Fox News late on Friday the accuracy of the messages that were reported earlier this week by the New York Post.

“One email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of ‘remuneration packages’ for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Biden as ‘Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,’ in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co,” Fox News reported. “The email includes a note that ‘Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.’ A proposed equity split references ’20’ for ‘H’ and ’10 held by H for the big guy?’ with no further details. Fox News spoke to one of the people who was copied on the email, who confirmed its authenticity.”

Multiple sources reportedly told Fox News that “the big guy” was a reference to the former vice president.

