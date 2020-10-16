https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-rnc-files-fec-complaint-big-tech-oligarchs-censorship-hunter-biden-emails-reports/

Enough Is Enough!

The Republican National Committee filed an FEC complaint against the Big Tech oligarchs Twitter, Facebook and Google for censoring and banning conservative voices during an election.

Twitter, Facebook and Google in collusion with the Joe Biden campaign censored information reported by The New York Post, America’s oldest newspaper, unflattering to the Biden Campaign this week.

Twitter and Facebook also censored and banned accounts that dared to post the illicit and likely criminal conduct revealed in the leaked emails.

TRENDING: President Trump Goes Savage Mode on Savannah Guthrie For Asking Him to Denounce White Supremacy… Again (VIDEO)

The Big Tech oligarchs have blocked conservative voices on their platforms for years.

Steve Bannon and The War Room urged the the Republican Party to file charges against the Big Tech Oligarchs following this latest round of electioneering by these corrupt companies.

BREAKING: The #RNC has filed an #FEC complaint against #BigTech oligarchs for censoring #HunterBidenEmails story, just one hour after #SteveBannon‘s appeal on #WarRoomPandemic 👇 You heard it here first https://t.co/rhDVh8XTUu — Steve Bannon’s War Room (@WarRoomPandemic) October 16, 2020

BREAKING: The #RNC has filed an #FEC complaint against #BigTech oligarchs for censoring #HunterBidenEmails story, just one hour after #SteveBannon‘s appeal on #WarRoomPandemic 👇 You heard it here first https://t.co/rhDVh8XTUu — Steve Bannon’s War Room (@WarRoomPandemic) October 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

