A Islamic terrorist claiming credit for beheading a teacher near a school in a north-western Paris suburb posted a graphic and horrifying photo of what he claimed was the severed head of his victim on Twitter.

Police shot and killed the terrorist after he refused to drop his weapons. He was reportedly in possession of a knife, gun and was wearing an explosive vest.

The victim “had recently given a lesson to his students on freedom of expression and had shown the caricatures of Muhammad,” a source told Le Parisien.

A witness reportedly heard the terrorist shout, “Allahu Akbar!” as he sliced the man’s head off.

On Twitter, a now-suspended account by the name of Al Ansar claimed credit for the terrorist attack. He wrote “in the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. From Abdullah, the Servant of Allah, To Marcon, the leader of the infidels, I executed one of your hellhounds who dared to belittle Muhammad, calm his fellows before you are inflicted harsh punishment.”

Included in the tweet was a photo of what appeared to be a decapitated man, still partially wearing a medical mask.

The Gateway Pundit has censored the image, but it is still horrific.

This is a developing story and the Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as more information becomes available.

