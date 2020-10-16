https://hannity.com/media-room/busted-questioner-from-biden-town-hall-on-abc-was-former-obama-speechwriter/
BIDEN IN IOWA: I’ve Spent a Lot of Time with South Korea’s Kim Jong Un
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.02.19
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-laden campaign tour in Iowa over the weekend; bizarrely stating he’s “spent a lot of time” with “Kim Jong Un in South Korea.”
“You see what’s happening all around the world with his embrace of dictators. Folks like Putin, Kim Jong Un in South Korea and the way he talks about America, the way he talks about our allies,” said Biden.
“I know them. Putin has no illusions about whether I know him or not. Kim Jong Un has no illusions about whether I know him or not… I’ve spent a lot of time with these folks, they know,” he added.
Joe Biden claims has has “spent a lot of time” with Kim Jong Un.
That is FALSE Biden and Kim Jong Un have never met. pic.twitter.com/evCJLqEdAz
— Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) December 1, 2019
Watch Biden’s comments above.
BIDEN GOES BALLISTIC: Warns Reporter with Microphone ‘Don’t Poke that in MY FACE Buddy!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-laden campaign while departing New Hampshire this week; bizarrely grabbing a reporter’s microphone when asked to comment on the state of the 2020 Democratic Primary.
“Look, I told you in the beginning. The first quarter of this campaign is the first four caucuses and primaries. That’s what this is all about, then we go from there,” said Biden. “Everybody talks about the past. Clinton lost 9 primaries and won only one.”
“I’m getting on a plane, heading down there, doing a little rally in South Carolina,” he added as one reporter held a microphone up to better hear the Vice President. “Don’t poke that in my face, alright buddy?!”
Watch Biden’s comments above.