https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/october/as-covid-hits-harris-campaign-biden-and-trump-hold-dueling-town-halls-and-the-prez-points-to-jesus

With just 19 days to go until Election Day, an unexpected development hit the Biden-Harris campaign.

Kamala Harris’ in-person campaign events have now been canceled through Sunday. That word came from Biden’s campaign manager after two of her staffers, including her communications director, tested positive for coronavirus. But the presidential campaigns are continuing, full steam ahead.

On the campaign trail, President Trump talked about his recovery from the coronavirus and how he needed God’s help.

“Masks, no masks – everything, you can do all you want, but you know, you still need help from the boss. You need help from the boss. That’s what happened. We needed help,” he said.

At a rally in Greenville, North Carolina the crowd applauded when Trump said, “Somebody said to me the other day, you are the most famous person in the world by far. I said no, I’m not. No, I’m not. They say yes you are. I say nope. They say who is the most famous. I said, Jesus Christ.”

And First Lady Melania Trump has revealed their son Baron tested positive for coronavirus but says he is a strong teenager and has no symptoms.

Thursday night, an election first unfolded in the form of a divided presidential debate with Trump and Biden participating in dueling town halls on competing networks.

Pitching voters in Iowa, the President’s message couldn’t be clearer. “For me, to only be up six, I’m a little bit concerned. I’ll tell you that,” said Trump. Some polls are showing the race tight in states like Iowa that the president easily won 4 years ago.

Meanwhile, early voting records are being shattered across the country. There are long lines from Tennessee to Georgia and Texas. “First time I’m voting early, but I didn’t want to leave it to chance,” said one voter.

Thursday’s town halls come after the president said he would not participate in a virtual debate with former Vice President Biden. So Biden took questions from voters in Philadelphia while the president answers voters in Miami.

The Biden campaign says it raised a record $383 million in September, bringing its cash on hand to $432 million in the final stretch of the race. “I want to thank, thank, thank you for all you’ve done for me,” said Biden.

But in a new digital ad, former President Barack Obama urges Democrats not to get complacent. “It’s going to be close. It could come down to a handful of voters just like you.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

