https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/children-over-politics-chris-hayes-and-san-francisco-mayor-london-breed-call-for-in-person-schooling/

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is calling for “Every public school district in America should be planning for in person school next semester. It can be done safely, *even in places with pretty high community transmission*,” adding ” We now have pretty good data to show that”:

Every public school district in America should be planning for in person school next semester. It can be done safely, *even in places with pretty high community transmission*. We now have pretty good data to show that. https://t.co/4fCs2tqVHa — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 16, 2020

He was responding to San Francisco Mayor London Breed who scolded her city’s school district for debating whether or not to change the names on public schools instead of getting kids back in classrooms:

Today I issued a statement on the need for our School District to focus on reopening our public schools, not renaming them. To address inequities, we need to get our kids back in the classroom. pic.twitter.com/nHnauVZzFe — London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 16, 2020

To quote the great philosopher John McClane, “welcome to the party, pal”:

Good for you old friend; children over politics https://t.co/6oyWD1XcFQ — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 17, 2020

We welcome this with open arms:

Thank you. Here is all my writing on schools for the past 6 months: https://t.co/uCqTVAiOAX https://t.co/T3LZ7AEu57 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 17, 2020

Now, we need more of this, please:

Add MSNBC’s @chrislhayes to the list of media folks now urging a safe but speedy return to in-person schools. Reopening isn’t a popularity contest, but it feels like journalists should at very least be chronicling the progress and shifts. https://t.co/MuTPU5Hnaj — Alexander (@alexanderrusso) October 16, 2020

And let’s give some credit to Mayor Breed, too:

Even London Breed… Good for the SF mayor https://t.co/js69FTqclW — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 16, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

