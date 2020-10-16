https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/children-over-politics-chris-hayes-and-san-francisco-mayor-london-breed-call-for-in-person-schooling/

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is calling for “Every public school district in America should be planning for in person school next semester. It can be done safely, *even in places with pretty high community transmission*,” adding ” We now have pretty good data to show that”:

He was responding to San Francisco Mayor London Breed who scolded her city’s school district for debating whether or not to change the names on public schools instead of getting kids back in classrooms:

To quote the great philosopher John McClane, “welcome to the party, pal”:

We welcome this with open arms:

Now, we need more of this, please:

And let’s give some credit to Mayor Breed, too:

