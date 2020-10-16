https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/xi-jinping-coughing-shenzhen/2020/10/16/id/992361

Chinese President Xi Jinping was caught on video coughing and sputtering during a speech this week, prompting rumors that he could have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Xi had to pause multiple times during the last 10 minutes of his remarks in Shenzhen. Each time he coughed, the audio of which was picked up by cameras present in the building, the shot cut away from him.

The Daily Mail noted that Xi was sputtering while trying to drink from a glass of water as he attempted to clear his throat.

The COVID-19 pandemic began in Wuhan, China, late last year before it spread to other parts of China and to nearly every corner of the world. China claims to have gotten the pandemic under control within its own borders and has seen less than 86,000 cases overall and around 4,600 deaths. Some are skeptical of the data, however, saying that the real numbers in the Communist nation are much higher.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

