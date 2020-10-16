http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zx6s77M8jvA/

The Indianapolis Colts have shut down their facilities after “several individuals” in their organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Colts released a statement Friday morning stressing that the work of the team is continuing, they’re just working remotely.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19,” the statement read. “The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available.”

The Colts aren’t the only team to have to close their facilities this week. The Falcons also had to shut down their facilities after a positive test.

Indianapolis is scheduled to take on Cincinnati this weekend. Though, that game will depend on whether the Colts tests are confirmed.

