On Thursday House Republicans sent a letter to Director Chris Wray asking if the FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop during the impeachment coup of President Trump.

“If the FBI was, in fact, in possession of this evidence and failed to alert the White House to its existence that would have given even more weight to the president’s legal defense, this was a gross error in judgement and a severe violation of trust,” the letter says.

FBI Chief Chris Wray reportedly hid information from the public that absolved President Trump during the Democrats’ sham impeachment of President Trump.

Author Lee Smith joined Lou Dobbs on Friday night to discuss the latest documents revealed in the New York Post this week on the Biden Family corruption.

Smith shared that we’ve known since 2015 the corruption surrounding the Bidens in the Ukraine. He then mentioned that Christopher Wray’s FBI covered this up during the impeachment hearings when the data was relevant to President Trump’s defense.

