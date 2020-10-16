https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f8a7a504eb99611d5f114f6
The Shaws Bay Hotel in Ballina will be shut for a week from 5am on Saturday after police identified 12 breaches of the public health orders across two visits in September and October….
Meredith Dowty, 59, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to kidnap and kill Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple over the city’s current mask mandate…
The young child was taken to Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital and is being treated as a ‘mystery case’….
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2017 okayed a change in algorithm for its newsfeed that would target certain news websites after complaints from executives, a report says….
Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia appeared to deliberately mispronounce vice presidential candidate and fellow Sen. Kamala Harris’ name Friday….