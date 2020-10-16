http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/_W4DtEt3k6Y/crb-a-towering-achievement.php

We wind up our preview of the new (Fall) issue of the Claremont Review of Books with this bonus edition featuring our own Steve Hayward’s review of Charles Moore’s three-volume biography of Margaret Thatcher. Steve’s review is “A towering achievement.”

As the author of his two-volume history The Age of Reagan, Steve is well equipped to take the measure of Moore’s work. Reflecting his view that biography is a neglected school of statesmanship, Steve writes in his conclusion:

Beyond the Brexit legacy, Moore’s three volumes have material relevant to 2020, such as Thatcher’s remark that urban riots are “crime masquerading as social protest” and that most British people “regard the police as friends.” The discussion of a proposed Tory campaign theme for the mid-1970s—“Who governs Britain?”—seems ideal for our present moment in the U.S. (The Tory leadership rejected the theme in favor of a bland campaign, which disgusted Thatcher and prompted her successful challenge to Ted Heath as party leader.) Thatcher’s death certificate, Moore tells us at the end of the third volume, recorded her occupation as “Stateswoman (retired).” One of her favorite aphorisms was, “Time spent on reconnaissance is seldom wasted.” Studying Thatcher through Charles Moore’s eyes provides lessons about statecraft that will never stale.

